91 militants killed in fresh operations in Afghanistan

KABUL. KAZINFORM A total of 91 militants had been killed amid military operations since early Wednesday across Afghanistan, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Some 70 terrorists were wounded and 22 others detained during the raids conducted by Afghan National and Defense Security Forces over the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

The security forces were supported by army artillery and Afghan air force during the raids launched in surrounding areas of Kunar, Nangarhar, Laghman, Wardak, Ghazni, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Herat, Baghlan, Balkh, Jawzjan, Samangan, Kunduz, Takhar and Helmand provinces, the statement said.

The statement also confirmed loss of six army personnel as a result of separate attacks across the country over the same period.

The Afghan security forces have beefed up security operations against militants recently as spring and summer known as fighting season is drawing near in the country.

The Taliban has yet to make comments.

Source: Xinhua