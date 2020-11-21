91 recover from COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in last 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs has affected 154 in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

The country has also registered 1 death and 91 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

Since August 1, COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 41,002 Kazakhstanis, killing 425. As of today, the country’s COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries stand at 29,960.