914 recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 914 people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

28 beat the novel infection in Kazakh capital, 240 in Almaty, 42 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 15 in Almaty region, 23 in Atyrau region, 158 in East Kazakhstan, 38 in West Kazakhstan, 18 in Karaganda region, 283 in Kostanay region, 58 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Turkestan region. as a resulst the number of recoveries in Kazakhstan rose to 127,096.