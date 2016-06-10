919 mln tenge envisaged for youth policy implementation in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 919 mln tenge is envisaged this year for Kazakhstan's youth policy implementation. Deputy Director of the Youth Policy Department of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry Ernat Mukhamadiyev said at a roundtable meeting "Youth: Ideals, Enthusiasm, Employment".

“As for financing issues, 919 mln tenge is planned to be spent on youth policy implementation in 2016. 71 mln of this sum is allocated as part of public contract. We have also established Zhastar Scientific and Research Centre,” he said.

Ernat Mukhamadiyev told also about youth projects implemented today countrywide, such as Zhasyl El, National Students League, Youth Personnel Reserve and Delphic Games.

According to Mukhamadiyev, 616 mln tenge is spent on Zhasyl El program now.