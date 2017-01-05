925 children born in Kazakhstan Dec 31, 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 925 children were born across Kazakhstan on December 31 with South Kazakhstan region leading in the number of newborns, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development.

“South Kazakhstan region has the biggest number of newborns - 192 kids born here on the last day of year 2016. Then come Almaty – 110, Almaty region – 93, Astana – 67, East Kazakhstan region - 55 and Mangistau region - 55 too,” a statement from the Ministry reads.

By the way, 909 children were born in Kazakhstan on December 31, 2015 while a year later this figure made 925.