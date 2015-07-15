927 memorandums on support of Kazakhstani manufacturers signed in first half of year

ASTANA. Kazakhstan - 927 memorandums on support of Kazakhstani manufacturers were signed in the first half of the year, managing director of the National Agency on Development of Local Content Adilkhan Arstanov informed at the CCS press conference in Astana.

"One of the support measures rendered to local manufacturers is assistance in signing of memorandums and monitoring over execution of those memorandums. In the first half of the year, 927 memorandums were signed that totaled KZT 1.4 trln. Our agency monitors the process of implementation of these memorandums and thus they are implemented at about 69%. Besides, over 6 thousand agreements totaling KZT 991 bln were signed as well," he informed.

He also noted that Kazakhstani products sold under the logo "Made in Kazakhstan" were actively advertised.

As earlier reported, on the initiative of the Head of State, "Made in Kazakhstan" campaign began countrywide early in the year. The campaign is aimed at support of the local manufacturers.