93 journalists died in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At least 93 journalists were killed in the course of their work and a further 29 died in plane crashes

The International Federation of Journalists says ninety-three journalists and media staff were killed in the course of their work around the world in 2016 in targeted attacks, bomb blasts or when caught in crossfire. Iraq and Afghanistan were named the deadliest countries with 15 journalists killed in Iraq and 13 in Afghanistan, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti



According to the IFJ data another 29 journalists died in 2016 in two plane crashes, 20 Brazilian journalists in the crash near the city of Medellin in Colombia and 9 Russian media staff in the recent Tu-154 accident as they were heading to the Russian airbase Khmeimim in Syria.