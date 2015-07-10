  • kz
    93 people evacuated amid fire in Pavlodar

    15:00, 10 July 2015
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A residential complex caught fire in Pavlodar on Thursday night (July 9), police reported.

    According to reports, the fire started at around 11:00 p.m. The blaze engulfed the 7th floor and soon spread to the 8th and 9th floors as well. Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated 92 people, including 33 children. They put out the fire that covered an area of 20 square meters by 11:48 p.m. No casualties were reported.

    Incidents Accidents News Pavlodar region
