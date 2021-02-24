946 beat novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 946 people have beat the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform reports.

North Kazakhstan region reported the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 242 patients made full recoveries there. Ranking second is Almaty city with 165 patients who recovered from the virus. Kostanay region also posted three-digit number of COVID-19 recoveries – 104.

97 people fully recovered in Akmola region, 69 – in Nur-Sultan city, 68 – in West Kazakhstan region, 52 – in Pavlodar region, 39 – in Karaganda region, 23 – in Almaty region, 17 – in Atyrau region, 17 – in East Kazakhstan region, 15 – in Aktobe region, 11 – in Zhambyl region, 11 – in Kyzylorda region, 9 – in Turkestan region, 5 – in Shymkent city, and 2 – in Mangistau region.

According to health authorities, 193,679 people in Kazakhstan are considered to have recovered since the start of the pandemic.