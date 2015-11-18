  • kz
    960,000 people got Kazakhstan citizenship since 1991 - Sec of State

    22:30, 18 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 960 thousand people have been admitted to Kazakhstan citizenship over the years of independence, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova told at a session of the Citizenship Commission held in Akorda.

    "960 thousand people have received Kazakhstan citizenship since 1991. Today, on the threshold of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan, we are considering 734 applications" the Secretary of State said. According to her, the Commission will handle also applications of people leaving the country, but their number is much lower than those applying for citizenship. The meeting participants discussed also the issues related to making amendments to the migration law.

