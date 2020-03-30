97% of coronavirus cases in Almaty region imported

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of today Almaty confirmed 73 coronavirus cases.

Since March 13 the coronavirus case surge was recorded thrice: nine cases were registered on the fifth day, 16 on the 15th day and 10 new cases on the 18th day. 97 % of 73 cases were imported, 3% of cases were confirmed in locals. 26 imported cases - are people who arrived from abroad. They infected 45 close contacts.

According to the head of the goods and services quality control department of Almaty, Aizat Moldagassimova, 40% of those infected flew onboard planes from Moscow, 23% account for Berlin-Almaty flights, 20% fall for Saint-Petersburg and 17% for Minsk-Almaty flights.

62.5% of those infected are women, 37.5% are men.