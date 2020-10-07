98 more recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, total at 103,465

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past day, 98 more have beaten the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The recent COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 1 in Nur-Sultan city, 38 in Shymkent city, 3 Aktobe region, 11 in Zhambyl region, 9 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 30 in Mangistau region, and 5 - in Pavlodar region, thus taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 103,465.