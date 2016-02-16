98% of Atyrau region&#39;s population use natural gas

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 98% of Atyrau region's population use natural gas, the press service of the regional akimat (administration) told Kazinform.

According to the akimat, 79.5% of the settlements or 98% of the local population have been provided with natural gas.

"In 2015, the region commissioned 10,300 km of gas pipelines in Makat district. 13 settlements in Kurmangazy district were gasified under the Development of Regions program. The replacement of the 10 km Inder-Makhambet gas pipeline will be finished in 2016. Main gas lines and inter-village high-pressure pipelines for Azgir zone of Kurmangazy district have already been designed and their cost has been estimated. Their total length is to make 365 km," a press release reads.