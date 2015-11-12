98% of our people proud to be Kazakhstanis - Tugzhanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 98% respondents of a recent opinion poll are proud to be citizens of Kazakhstan, deputy chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov said on Thursday.

"According to the results of the recent opinion poll, 98% of our people are proud to be Kazakhstanis and 95% view other ethnicities positively," Mr. Tugzhanov noted, addressing the 2nd international media forum of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana. He stressed that these figures are realistic and result from comprehensive efforts of Kazakhstani authorities.