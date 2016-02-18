99 kindergartens built in Almaty region in 2015

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 99 kindergartens were opened last year in Almaty region, Kazinform quotes Governor Amandyk Batalov as saying at a meeting with population held Feb 17.

"88 of them are private kindergartens and 5 are public ones. Six more kindergartens were overhauled. 13 mini-centres were opened on the ground of secondary schools," he said.

As a result, 77.3% of children aged from 3 to 6 are covered with pre-school education in Almaty region now.



