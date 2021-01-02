99 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 99 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

68 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia. Unfortunately, the disease has killed two people.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has added 45,939 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 33,235 patients have made full recoveries. The disease has claimed lives of 505 people across the country.