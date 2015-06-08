99 school leavers in Astana retain Altyn Belgi mark

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 3,399 school leavers have passed the Unified National Testing in Astana over the past five days.

99 of them retained the prestigious Altyn Belgi mark given only to the best school leavers, astana.gov.kz reports. Astana resident Riana Mustafina scored the highest possible number of points - 125. Two more school leavers earned 124 points apiece. Average score in Astana made 86,26 points. At the Unified National Testing, students are traditionally given three and a half hours to demonstrate their knowledge of four mandatory and one optional subjects.