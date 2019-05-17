  • kz
    $9bn worth agrts signed at Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable meeting

    15:15, 17 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable meeting held today ended with signing agreements on 45 projects worth $8.9bn, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In particular, Turkish company Yildirim Holding and administration of Zhambyl region signed an agreement on establishment of a sodium carbonate producing plant.

    Russia's ECOCULTURE Agricultural Holding plans to implement a number of projects in Kazakhstan to the amount of $1bn.

    Some other investment agreements were signed at the meeting too.

    Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable meeting brought together 1,100 leaders of major companies of the world and the country, international experts, representatives of international and domestic organizations. Around 600 guests represented 41 countries of the world.

    Astana Economic Forum Astana Investment projects Events Nur-Sultan
