9th IFSWF sitting to be held in Astana in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC took part in the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds in Milan. The participants of the meeting voted for Kazakhstan to host the 9th IFSWF sitting in 2017.

"Holding of the forum in Astana is important for attraction of investments. The participants of the event have the total amount of assets making USD 4 trln. Our task is to ensure promotion of some specific projects in Kazakhstan," Deputy Chairman of the Board of "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC Dauren Yerdebai said.

The IFSWF has 27 members. The organization coordinates the activity of most of global sovereign funds. "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC is a member of the Organization since February of 2014, the press service of the company informed.