    9th meeting of China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee to be held

    08:04, 29 October 2019
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - At the invitation of Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will come to China on Nov. 4 to co-chair the 9th meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee with Han, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Monday, Xinhua reports.

    The committee, established in 2004, oversees bilateral cooperation ranging from trade, transport to science and technology.

    Kazakhstan and China Diplomacy
