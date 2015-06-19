9yo cyclist dies under wheels of backhoe in E Kazakhstan rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 9-year-old girl has been crashed to death under the wheels of a backhoe in Ust-Kamenogorsk city, East Kazakhstan region, according to YK- news.kz.

According to the head of the press service of the Internal Affairs Department of East Kazakhstan region Bakhytzhan Torgayev, the tragedy occurred last night. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Driver of the vehicle, aged 24, was put into a temporary detention center. Criminal case has been launched.