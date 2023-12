PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A 9-year-old girl was hit by a KamAZ truck in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The girl got under the wheels of the vehicle at the intersection of Zhambyl and Abay streets. She was taken into a hospital with several injuries. As the local police department informed, the driver was sober.





An investigation is underway.