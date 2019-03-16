9yo Kazakh boy stuns Voice. Children 6 Russia jury

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 9-year-old Zhan Makim of Almaty, Kazakhstan, signing legendary Stevie Wonder's great song Sir Duke at the popular music project Voice. Children 6 in Russia wowed the jury and joined the team of Valery Meladze, Kazinform reports.

The video of his performance has been uploaded on the project's official YouTube channel.







The young singer said that he loves jazz and pop singers and listens to Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder songs.



The music contest brings together children aged 7-14 from Russia and around the world.