    A 230-seat kindergarten to open in Pavlodar

    18:00, 09 September 2020
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 8 out of 83 preschool facilities in Pavlodar are private kindergartens.

    A new children’s educational center opened in the first six months of 2020 in the city. Another kindergarten to accommodate 230 children will unveil in the second half the year, the education department reports.

    There are 83 preschool facilities in the region which welcome 17,376 kids. 72 of them are state-run for 16,490 kids, while 8 are private for 783 children. There are also 3 preschool mini centres for 103 preschoolers.


