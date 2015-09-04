A.Aimbetov, S.Volkov, A.Mogensen safely arrive at ISS

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - September 4 at 01:15 pm Moscow time the crew of the manned spacecraft "Soyuz TMA-18M" safely arrived at the International Space Station, the press service of the Mission Control Center (MCC) reported.

The commander of Expedition 44 crew Gennady Padalka and flight engineers Mikhail Kornienko, Oleg Kononenko, Scott Kelly, Kjell Lindgren and Kimia Yui warmly greeted the new comers. Nine people from Russia, the United States, Kazakhstan, Korea and Denmark are working onboard the ISS. Gennady Padalka, Sergey Volkov, Mikhail Kornienko, Scott Kelly, Oleg Kononenko, Kimia, Kjell Lindgren, Andreas Mogensen and Kazakhstan's cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov. As it was previously reported, Padalka will turn over command of the station to Kelly, marking the end of Expedition 44 and the beginning of Expedition 4, and will return to Earth on September 12 aboard the TMA-16M spacecraft with Mogensen and Aimbetov. Volkov will remain aboard the station as a long-duration crew member joining Kelly and Kornienko aboard the TMA-18M spacecraft for the return to Earth next March.