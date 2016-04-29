A. Berto: Golovkin&#39;s punching power is something else

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former welterweight world champion Andre Berto answering the question regarding a potential fight between Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs noted a great punching power of Gennady Golovkin, the official GGG account on VK social network informs.

"I think it could be a good fight for Danny, but he needs one or two more fights before that. It's a good fight for Danny, but Golovkin... something is wrong with him. I talked to many people who trained and had sparring fights with him. I talked to Rosado and he said that he felt like Golovkin had rocks in his gloves. Even his sparring partners say that when they block his punches their arms are all in bruises the next day. It's unbelievable," Berto says.