A bright future lies ahead for Kazakhstan - Academician Churyumov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A bright future lies ahead for Kazakhstan, believes astronomer and member of the Ukrainian Academy of Science Klim Churyumov.

"This beautiful republic [Kazakhstan] is flourishing and locals are so hard working, I saw it myself. I've been to Kazakhstan many times. A great future lies ahead for Kazakhstan in all spheres. It will be a prosperous land," the academician told 24.kz . Soviet astronomers Klim Churyumov and Svetlana Gerasimenko were the first to observe the 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko comet in 1969.