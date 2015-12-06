  • kz
    A bright future lies ahead for Kazakhstan - Academician Churyumov

    14:04, 06 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A bright future lies ahead for Kazakhstan, believes astronomer and member of the Ukrainian Academy of Science Klim Churyumov.

    "This beautiful republic [Kazakhstan] is flourishing and locals are so hard working, I saw it myself. I've been to Kazakhstan many times. A great future lies ahead for Kazakhstan in all spheres. It will be a prosperous land," the academician told 24.kz . Soviet astronomers Klim Churyumov and Svetlana Gerasimenko were the first to observe the 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko comet in 1969.

    Kazakhstan State of the Nation Address 2016 News Responses to President's Message
