A. Dergunov earned another Olympic license for Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM - Participant of the Olympic Games in London Alexey Dergunov earned the Olympic license in rowing and canoeing.

As the department of physical culture and sport of West Kazakhstan region informed, A. Dergunov won the first place at the 2015 Canoe Sprint Asian Championships at 1000 meters, which is held in Indonesia. This victory allowed Alexey to qualify for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.