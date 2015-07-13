A. Dzhaksybekov: Attraction of visitors to EXPO-2017 - priority task

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov held a sitting on summing up the results of the celebration of the Astana Day, the press service of the city administration informs.

The Mayor noted a high level and organization of the work of all involved in holding of the Astana Day structures. In total, 80 different events were held in Astana and they were attended by 700 thousand people during the holiday. Over 700 mass media representatives were invited and accredited for covering the events.

"I would like to note the decoration of the capital city. On social networks, residents and guests of the capital city positively note the beauty of Astana and its decoration. We also registered good reaction from people to branding of celebratory events like "Heart of Astana", "I love Astana", the Mayor emphasized.

Speaking about the other relevant issues, he stressed the important of attraction of tourists to the EXPO-2017 and the important of close cooperation of city structures and the EXPO-2017 national company. He also noted the necessity of establishment of cooperation with border towns of neighboring countries such as China, Russia and others.

"The attraction of tourists is the task No. 1 for us," A. Dzhaksybekov added.