A.Dzhaksybekov congratulates Astana residents and guests on Eid al-Adha

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mayor of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov congratulated the residents and guests of the capital city on Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha) holiday.

"Dear residents and guests of Astana! Dear Muslims! I cordially congratulate you on sacred holiday Qurban Ait! This is one of the most important holidays for all the followers of Islam, the holiday embodying the unity of the nation and care about relatives, kindness and mercy. On this wonderful day I wish you good health, happiness and welfare! Let the holy Qurban Ait bring warmth, joy and harmony to each family!" the letter of congratulation reads. Source: Mayor's Office press service