A. Dzhaksybekov elected vice president of International Assembly of Capitals and Major Cities of CIS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov received a telegram from Moscow from General Director of the International Assembly of Capitals and Major Cities of the CIS V. Selivanov.

"The telegram informs that by the decision of the 23 rd session of the International Assembly Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has been elected vice president of the International Assembly of Capitals and Major Cities of the CIS," the press service of the Astana Mayor informs.

The General Director congratulated the Mayor of Astana on behalf of the Assembly and expressed his confidence in productive and respectful representation of the capital city and major cities of Kazakhstan in the International Assembly.