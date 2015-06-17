A. Dzhaksybekov held meeting at construction site of «Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana, Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company Adilbek Dzhaksybekov checked the progress in construction of the EXPO facilities and held a meeting at the construction site with the participation of top-managers of "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company, Astana mayor deputies and heads of contractor organizations and investment companies.

As the press service of "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company informed, A. Dzhaksybekov familiarized with the state and progress of the construction process. Now, the main pavilion of Kazakhstan, congress center, amphitheater, international pavilions, trade and entertainment centers, residential complexes, hotels and other facilities are being built.

During the meeting, A. Dzhaksybekov drew attention to the issues of effectiveness and timely completion of the planned work and prevention of construction schedule slippage and working on the strategy of the entire exhibition in general.

He also mentioned the issues of logistics and security during the event right in the pavilions and in the city.

Upon completion of the meeting, he gave a number of specific instructions.