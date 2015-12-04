A. Dzhaksybekov presented rough sketches of «Astana Sign» monument to President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev visited "Astanagenplan scientific research design institute" LLP, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The Head of State was informed about the work on future building and development of Astana. In particular, the President of Kazakhstan was informed about the progress in construction of important commercial, cultural and housing facilities of Astana, modernization of the infrastructure of the city and stage-by-stage fulfillment of the tasks in the transport sphere.

N. Nazarbayev also familiarized with the plans on future city building.

Besides, Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov presented rough sketches on "Astana Sign" monument dedicated to the 25 th anniversary of independence to the President during his visit.