ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Adilbek Dzhaksybekov will combine the post of Mayor of Astana city and the head of the National Company "Astana EXPO-2017", the press service of the city administration office informs.

Recall that on June 11, 2015 decree of President Nursultan Nazarbayev appointed Mayor of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov as the head of the Board of JSC "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017".