A fallen tree due to strong wind kills a woman in Issyk-Kul

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A fallen tree due to strong wind killed a woman in Issyk-Kul oblast, the press service of the Issyk-Kul's governor reports.

As a result of strong wind in Tamga village in military sanatorium a tree fell down on a woman and her baby. A woman of 1988 date of birth died on the spot, her 1.5 - 2 years baby is alive.

Governor of Issyk-Kul oblast Askhat Akibaev expressed condolences to the family of the victim, Kazinform refers to Kabar.