A few more new EXPO facilities ready

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A number of new facilities and residential complexes which have been under construction on the EXPO territory have been put in service, according to the Astana Architecture and Urban Development Office.

A multi-storeyed residential house on Kabanbay batyr avenue with attached premises and parking for the participants of EXPO-2017 have been finished.

Also, there has been opened a mall on the 29th street, monument to the 25th Independence Anniversary at Khussein ban Talal Str., building of the department of internal affairs with premises for parade preparation, and the building of Energy Research Center.