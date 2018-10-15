A Global Media and Information Literacy Youth Hackathon

ALMATY. KAZINFORM UNESCO is welcoming young students and professionals to join the first international youth hackathon in media and information literacy that will take place on October 24-26, 2018.

Disinformation, Sustainable Development Goals, children protection in media, dialogue and social inclusion, these are some vital challenges and opportunities that are present today in the fields of information and communication.



How can we tackle these issues through media and information literacy (MIL)? Join the Global MIL Youth Hackathon and find answers together with other young people from around the world and win seed funding from MiSK Foundation and UNESCO to support your youth-led project, UNESCO Almaty Office official website reads.



This hackathon in the framework of the Global Media and Information Literacy week is coordinated by DesignEDly and Global Student Square, in cooperation with University of Latvia, Vytautas Magnus University, and University of Tampere, with the support of UNESCO and MiSK Foundation, and in the framework of Global MIL Week 2018.



Deadline for registration is 21 October 2018, by the following link.