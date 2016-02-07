A. Golubev lost in finals of ATP Challenger Tour in Australia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Andrei Golubev lost Australian Blake Mott in the finals of the ATP Challenger in Launceston, Sports.kz informs.

Golubev was losing the first set 2:5 but managed to swing it his way and won it 7:6.

The second set was just dominated by the representative of Australia and ended with the score 6:1. The third set B. Mott won 6:2.

Thus, 19-year-old Blake Mott won his first tournament in his career.