ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Challenger tennis tournament continues in Slovak Poprad, Sports.kz informs.

However, the winners of the tennis tournament in doubles are already known.

Kazakhstani Andrei Golubev paying in pair with Uruguayan Ariel Behar defeated Czech Lukas Dlouhá and Slovak Andrej Martin in the finals - 6:2, 5:7, 10:5.