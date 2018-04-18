A History of God by Armstrong translated into Kazakh

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A History of God by Karen Armstrong has been translated into Kazakh within the 100 new schoolbooks projects.Professor of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University Amantay Sharip took part in interpreting and editing the book.

A History of God is a worldwide known book of British writer, theologist, scientist, and publicist Karen Armstrong. It details the history of the three major monotheistic traditions, Judaism, Christianity and Islam, along with Buddhism and Hinduism. The book is translated into 40 languages of the world.



