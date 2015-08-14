A.Issekeshev: Kazinform history is a history of the people and state

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister for Investment and Development Asset Issekeshev has congratulated "Kazinform" International News Agency on its 95th anniversary.

"The agency has taken its rightful place among the best domestic media. It rightly deserved popularity among wide audience in the country and in the world. Kazinform cherishes the glorious traditions of their predecessors and at the same time corresponds to the dynamics of today. Efficiency, reliability, availability of information - these qualities are associated with your work, the work of the whole team of Kazinform. The history of the main news agency of the country is, in fact, the history of the people and the state. Information is a mirror of the country which reflects all events, both within the state and in the international arena. Kazinform has the right to be named as "Information diplomat" and represent our country in the global information space. May I wish Kazinform staff health, prosperity, stability and success," the congratulatory letter reads.