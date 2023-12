ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A visiting sitting of the executive committee of the Biathlon Federation of Kazakhstan was held in Astana today. Aitalap Kurgambayev was elected president of the federation, the press service of the Biathlon Federation of Kazakhstan informs.

Aitalap Kugambayev was born in 1974 in Kyzylorda region, graduated from the Kazakh Academy of Sport and Tourism in 2014.