A lot being done to digitize economy, says Kazakh PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev told about plans to reduce transfers from the National Fund, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We have set a goal to reduce the non-oil deficit in the future. In the medium term, by 2025, we aim to level it down to 6%. We are sure that we will attain this indicator. First of all, starting this year, we began reducing the guaranteed transfer from the National Fund. We used to receive KZT 2,8 trillion per annum, while this year we have reduced it by 280 billion and next year will reduce it by another 300 billion. So, by 2020, we will take only KZT 2 trillion from the National Fund, and this results in a decrease in this indicator," Bakytzhan Sagintayev said, answering MPs' questions at the Parliament chambers joint session.

The head of the Government added that a lot of work should be done to diversify the economy. At the Head of State's initiative, a new model of economic growth was announced.

"A lot of work is being done in this regard. We, together with the Fraunhofer Institute, have now surveyed almost 500 large and medium-sized enterprises throughout the country and analyzed their readiness for the Industry 4.0 program parameters. Today, already 14 large companies have their own programs. A lot is being done to digitize the economy. Each backbone company is working on digitalization, increasing its competitiveness and productivity. The share of products that are exported is growing. (...) Much work is being done to develop SMEs. The agricultural industry will be our driver," Bakytzhan Sagintayev concluded.