ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A telephone conversation between President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Alexander Lukashenko was held today.

President of Belarus A. Lukashenko congratulated N. Nazarbayev on his birthday and wish him strong health and wellbeing and success in his work for the good of the people of Kazakhstan.

The Leaders of Kazakhstan and Belarus also discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation, the press service of the Akorda informs.