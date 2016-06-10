A.Lukashenko expressed condolences to President and people of Kazakhstan over Aktobe terrorist attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent a letter of condolences to Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev over the death of civilians and militaries in the Aktobe shooting spree, Akorda press service informs.

"With deep sorrow the people of Belarus have learned the news about the terrorist attack in Aktobe which led to death of soldiers and civilians. Belarus will always support friendly Kazakhstan in its uncompromising fight against terrorism," the letter reads.



A.Lukashenko expressed his condolences and support to President of Kazakhstan and families of victims and wished soonest recovery to those wounded.