A.Mamin holds meeting of Eurasian Economic Commission`s council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A regular videoconference-meeting of the EEC Council was held under the chairmanship of First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin.

Members of the council discussed topical issues of further EAEU development, in particular, the issues within the draft agreement on EAEU customs code.

Particular attention was paid to forming the common market of medicines based on international standards, which will create conditions for the expansion of pharmaceuticals trade.

The sides in general agreed to continue discussion of issues put on the meeting`s agenda.

The next meeting of the EEC council is scheduled for the end of November 2016, Kazinform refers to government.kz.