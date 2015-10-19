A. Nazarov may return to Barys by November

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known sports agent Shumi Babayev told about the plans for the future of former trainer of the Barys team, who was recently relieved of his post in the structure of SKA HC from St. Petersburg. Vesti.kz reports.

"Presently, we have talks with two clubs. No names must be mentioned until everything is done. However, I think the next team A. Nazarov will be working with is known soon enough. In particular, everything will be settled by November 1. Besides, I would like to note that my client has good relations with SKA," Lifenews.ru cites Babayev.

Besides, it was noted that Barys was among the future destinations of A. Nazarov to continue his trainer's career. A. Nazarov trained Barys in the 2014-2015 season and helped the national hockey team of Kazakhstan to advance into the top division of the world championship. However, in the off-season he received an offer to head SKA that he accepted.

On October 16, SKA lost to Ak Bars from Kazan and A. Nazarov was relieved of the post of the team's trainer.