A new book on history of Astana presented

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Astana is a Symbol of Independent Kazakhstan" International Conference dedicated to the 20th Anniversary of the capital of the country has been held today at the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, according to the official website of the Astana Mayor's Office.

The event was organized by the Astana Mayor's Office together with the Sh. Valikhanov Institute of History and Ethnology and "Qaharman" Republican Foundation.

Representatives of the city administration, members of the Majilis and Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, "Organization of Veterans" Republican Association, scientists of Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey, Japan, and India, members of the local representative body of Astana, and public figures took part in the conference.

The participants of the event discussed the role of Astana in the formation and development of independent Kazakhstan, the decisions and achievements related to the relocation of the capital from Almaty, and the historical and cultural features of the country's major city.

During the conference, Director of the Sh. Valikhanov Institute of History and Ethnology, Doctor of Historical Sciences Ziyabek Kabuldinov presented his new Kazakh-language book Astana Tarikhy ("History of Astana"). According to him, this book reflects the entire history of the capital of Kazakhstan from the ancient times to the present day.

"It is a brief history of our capital. It contains unique documents about the history of the town of Bozok and its environs, the ancient customs of the Kazakhs, as well as materials about people who made a contribution to the development of the region. These are such legendary figures as Bogenbay Batyr, Qajymuqan Munaitpasuly, Zhumabek Tashenov, Maria Egorovna Rykina, and Rakhimzhan Qoshqarbayev.

"I think this book is a kind of a passport of the main city of Kazakhstan. Any resident of Astana, any guest should know about Astana, he/she should have an idea of its history, traditions, famous residents," Ziyabek Kabuldinov said.

Within the framework of Rukhani Janghyru Program, the book History of Astana is expected to be published in three languages: Kazakh, Russian, and English. The Russian version was presented last year shortly before the Astana EXPO 2017 International Exhibition. The English version of the book will be presented in the near future.