A new economic program of Kazakhstan presented at the OSCE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 7, 2019, at the meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to international organizations in Vienna, Ambassador Kairat Sarybay told about the main points of the speech of President Nursultan Nazarbayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the XVIII Congress of the Nur Otan Party.



It was noted that the main priority is to ensure a high standard of living of citizens and the development of Kazakhstan as a socially-oriented state, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

The OSCE Permanent Council was informed that in Kazakhstan a new economic program for 2019-2021 aimed at raising the standard of living of the population, stimulating the economy and implementing strategic objectives was launched, and the Nur Otan Party's new program until 2030 "Society. Wellbeing. 10 Goals of the Decade" was adopted.

In the framework of the OSCE issues of human capital development, respect of social and economic human rights, ensuring sustainable economic growth, implementation of national economic reforms and improving conditions for investment and economic development are being actively discussed with a view to sharing experience and best practices.