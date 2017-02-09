A new era begins in Kazakh history - expert

ALMATY. KAZINFORM State Museum "Center for Cultural Rapprochement" held a round table on the President's initiatives for constitutional reform, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Constitutional reform gives way for further reforms aimed at modernization of the economy and country's development. We must move away from old residual may traditional schemes. We are on the verge of something big, and everyone should participate. A new era begins in the history of Kazakhstan, said the director of the Center, Karl Baipakov.

According to Professor Orazaly Sabden, the reform is a new paradigm of governance in Kazakhstan on the basis of the fourth spiral.

"The president instructed that until 2025 the Government should prepare an economic reform, which will be based on technological development. In my opinion political parties and the public should define the strategy of political reform in Kazakhstan. And the time frame should be the same - until 2025. This is because the developed countries today rapidly implement the sixth technological paradigm.", he said.